Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the disappearance of a 50-year-old woman.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, and she spoke to a family member at 15:20 GMT that day.

Hertfordshire Police said it had arrested a 55-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead in connection with Ms Villegas' disappearance.

A police spokeswoman said the man remained in custody.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Searches were being carried out at a home and garden in Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead, in connection with the disappearance

Searches were being carried out at her home and garden in Ritcroft Street.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to ring Hertfordshire Police.