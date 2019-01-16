Image copyright Google Image caption The A41 was shut both in both directions between the A416 for Berkhamsted and the Tring/Northchurch turn-off

An off-duty police officer was killed when his motorbike crashed into a stationary vehicle on the A41.

PC Kevin Flint, a Thames Valley Police officer based in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, died on his way home from work on Tuesday, the force said.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway near Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, just after 16:00 GMT.

Ch Supt Steve Williams said he was confirming the death "with great sadness".

"PC Flint's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them, as well as his friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," he said.

The crash is being investigated by the Joint Protective Services of the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies and Bedfordshire Police.

On Boxing Day, Thames Valley PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble, who was based at Milton Keynes, was killed in a single vehicle car crash at Whittlebury, Northamptonshire.