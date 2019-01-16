Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption "Bitter" Julie Myers left her ex-partner in excruciating pain, the judge said

A woman who disfigured her ex-partner by pouring drain cleaner over his head has been jailed for nine years.

Julie Myers, 57, arranged to meet Graham Slade at a pub in Hertfordshire to settle their finances on 2 July.

But St Albans Crown Court heard that after handing over £300 she inflicted a "truly cruel premeditated assault", which gave Mr Slade permanent scarring.

St Albans Crown Court heard they had been on good terms until he began a new relationship.

Myers, of Kings Langley, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Prosecutor Philip Farr told the court the pair had split up in 2014 after a 10-year relationship and Mr Slade stayed for a time in the spare room of the carer and cleaner's house on Railway Terrace.

'Truly wicked'

Mr Farr said the arrangement "worked well until March 2018 when he said he had begun seeing a work colleague".

She then began "low-level harassment" at his work, called him a cheat, defaced his car and lied to his parents that he had given her a sexually transmitted infection, said Mr Farr.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened outside The Cricketers pub in Sarratt

After arranging to meet Mr Slade at The Cricketers pub in Sarratt, she tipped the bottle of drain cleaner over his head.

Mr Slade has had skin grafts but has permanent scarring on his face, torso, leg and arm.

Mitigating, Will Noble said the fact his client was in the early stages of Huntington's disease "played a part" in her "extraordinary behaviour".

Judge Philip Gray told Myers: "You perpetrated a truly cruel, premeditated assault on your former partner.

"You lured him to meeting where you inflicted lifelong damage.

"You took a weapon with you and caused extremely severe, disfiguring injuries and excruciating pain. It was a truly wicked thing to do."