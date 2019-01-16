Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was in a woman's bedroom when they heard loud knocking on the front door, the trial heard

A teenage boy who stabbed his sister's secret boyfriend to death, when he found him hiding at their home, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The 16-year-old youth - who cannot be named - arrived at the family's home in Watford and found Risaan Udayakumar, 18, hiding in the garage.

Mr Udayakumar, of Wembley, north west London, was stabbed in the heart and died in hospital.

The jury at St Albans Crown Court cleared the boy of murder.

Judge Michael Kay QC remanded him in custody for sentencing in February.

The court heard the parents of the boy and his 19-year-old sister were away on holiday at the time of the killing and had given strict instructions that she and her brother were not to have friends over to the house.

'Where is he?'

Prosecutor Michael Speak said the woman, a university student, had not told her parents about Mr Udayakumar, a first-year civil engineering student at Surrey University, because they had "strict views" about relationships.

On 10 July, the sister met Mr Udayakumar at Watford railway station and went back to the house.

Mr Speak said the couple later heard loud knocking on the door.

The jury was told how the sister, fearing her brother's potential reaction to finding Mr Udayakumar in her room, hid him in the garage.

Mr Speak said she then opened the door to her brother, who told the jury he was shouting: "Where is he...Where is he?"

Her brother went into the garage and started hitting Mr Udayakumar, who offered no resistance only raising his arms to shield his face.

The woman had no idea her brother had armed himself with a knife until she saw blood coming from Mr Udayakumar's mouth.

A passerby heard screaming coming from inside the house and dialled 999.

Police arrested the brother, who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Udayakumar and a jury found him guilty of manslaughter through loss of self-control.