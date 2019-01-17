Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luz Villegas: Man charged with missing woman's murder

  • 17 January 2019
Luz Margory Isaza Villegas Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, 50, was last seen by her neighbours in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday. Her body has not been found, police said.

Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, 55, is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday.

Mr Giraldo Tascon, of Ritcroft Street, has also been charged with preventing lawful burial.

Hertfordshire Police has appealed for information about the days leading up to Ms Villegas' disappearance.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Searches were being carried out at a home and garden in Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead, in connection with the disappearance

