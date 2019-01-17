Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, 50, was last seen by her neighbours in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday. Her body has not been found, police said.

Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, 55, is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday.

Mr Giraldo Tascon, of Ritcroft Street, has also been charged with preventing lawful burial.

Hertfordshire Police has appealed for information about the days leading up to Ms Villegas' disappearance.