Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours on Saturday

Police have confirmed that a body found in Hertfordshire was that of a missing woman aged 50.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was last seen by her neighbours in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday.

Her body was discovered by police on Thursday on Northchurch Common, close to Berkhamsted.

Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, 55, of Hemel Hempstead, appeared in court on Thursday charged with her murder and preventing a lawful burial.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 21 January.