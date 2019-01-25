Image copyright Savage family Image caption Kenneth Savage suffered bruising to his face and arms

A council is to "urgently" investigate the treatment of an 87-year-old man who suffered abuse at a care home.

Paramedics who saw Kenneth Savage at Mulberry Court in Luton the day before he died noted he was "covered in bruises around the face".

A Luton Borough Council inquiry confirmed "abuse did occur" and in a meeting with his widow Jessie, confirmed it is opening a new probe.

"I feel that we're getting something done now," Mrs Savage said.

Mr Savage had kidney failure, dementia, Parkinson's and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was found a place at the residential care home, run by Runwood Homes, when his wife needed hip surgery.

During her visits she found him with bruises on his face and arms and a wound on his arm that was not adequately dressed, she said.

He saw a GP at the home on 15 March due to his shortness of breath but was taken to hospital later that afternoon and died the next day of aspiration pneumonia, which is caused by food getting into the lungs.

Image caption Jessie Savage said she needs "justice"

Paramedics were so concerned they wrote a safeguarding report which prompted the council's first inquiry.

Luton Borough Council wrote to Mrs Savage in October saying "the allegation of neglect and act of omission against Mulberry Court is found to be substantiated".

Following a meeting between Mrs Savage and Adult Social Care director Maud O'Leary on Thursday, council leader Hazel Simmons said: "We are conducting an urgent investigation into all aspects of Mr Savage's treatment at Mulberry Court and hope to receive the findings in the near future."

A spokesman for Mulberry Court said: "An adult safeguarding investigation and review was undertaken at the time and immediate actions were taken to minimise future risk.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to the family and friends of this resident for any distress that has been caused, and assure them that learning and practice has developed in line with this incident."