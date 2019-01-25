Image copyright Hertfordshire Police

A curious dog has helped uncover suspected stolen jewellery while on a country walk.

A woman and her dog were in Leavesden Country Park, Abbots Langley just after 17:30 GMT on 18 January when the animal went to get his ball from undergrowth, sat down and would not move.

His owner then discovered the jewellery in the bushes before calling police.

Hertfordshire Police said it had "reason to believe" the items were stolen.

Sgt Chris Simmons said: "Some of the items are distinctive and are likely to be someone's sentimental belongings, so we are keen to return them to their rightful owner."

The force has called for anyone who recognises any of the pieces to come forward.