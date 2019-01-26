Image caption The attack which left a boy needing life-saving surgery took place in Verulamium Park, St Albans

A 15-year-old who stabbed a boy celebrating the end of his GCSE exams has been detained for nine years.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named, was 14 when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Verulamium Park in St Albans, Hertfordshire, in June, leaving him in need of life-saving surgery.

He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Michael Kay QC said: "I genuinely fear for [his] future."

The attacker also admitted robbing two boys in December 2017 and another schoolboy - who had a knife held to his throat - in January 2017.

'No role model'

St Albans Crown Court was told the victim in the park attack needed emergency surgery to repair his gallbladder and his stomach, while his cousin, who was also attacked, suffered concussion and bruising to the face.

Image caption The boy was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday

Sentencing the attacker, Judge Kay said: "This is a terrible tale of modern day UK - a young man who was 14 at time is before the court for three separate incidents in six months.

"He has had no role model. He has little contact with his mother and infrequent contact with his father. He has been brought up by his grandmother. She has tried.

"This young man is a lost soul with no sense of what is wrong or right or moral. I genuinely fear for his future."

Another 16-year-old from St Albans was convicted of causing actual bodily harm in the park attack and was sentenced to 12 months' detention last month.