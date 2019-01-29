Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Farmer William Taylor was reported missing on 4 June

A man has been charged over the murder a missing multi-millionaire farmer whose body has not been found.

William Taylor, 69, was last seen at home in Gosmore, near Hitchin in Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

Earlier this month, his ex-wife and her partner pleaded not guilty his murder and an arson attack on his car.

A third person, Gwyn Griffiths, 59, has now been charged with conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

Mr Griffiths, of Lucy Avenue, Felixstowe, Kent, is due to appear at court later.

Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June, just days after his Land Rover Defender had been set alight.