Two plants that make adhesive products are to close, with the loss of more than 70 jobs.

Scapa UK Ltd said its facilities at Woodside Industrial Estate, Dunstable, and Cosgrove Way, Luton, would close at the end of June because of "economic factors".

The plants make products for health services and industry.

A consultation into the closure began in August and ended in October, a spokeswoman said.

The firm "currently anticipates those facilities will remain operational until the end of June 2019," she said.

A company statement added: "[It] appreciates that this is a difficult time for its employees and is working with the trade union and local agencies on a detailed plan to support employees in securing alternate employment."

The Unite union has been contacted for comment. It previously urged Scapa to review its decision.