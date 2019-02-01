Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ronnie Wrighting, 29, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen following the attack in Milton Keynes

A father who was attacked and stabbed in the street by two teenagers escaped in a taxi unaware he was close to death, a court has heard.

The attack on Ronnie Wrighting, 29, left him with severed blood vessels, kidney damage and internal bleeding.

His condition deteriorated on the journey home and he died from cardiac arrest, Luton Crown Court was told.

Zachary Lemonnier, 18, and Robert Williams, 18, deny murder, robbery and possession of offensive weapons.

Mr Wrighting, who lived in Great Linford, Milton Keynes, was attacked late in the evening on 11 August last year, prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said.

He had just left the home of his girlfriend, the mother of his young daughter, and had been drinking.

While the victim was waiting in Duparc Close for a taxi, Mr Lemonnier and Mr Williams pulled into the street on a moped, the court was told.

Severed

They then "rained blow after blow on him", a witness told police.

After the attack, they went into Mr Williams' home in nearby Tallis Lane, the witness added.

A 16-inch (40cm) deep knife wound had severed the victim's major blood vessels and his kidney "had been almost cut in half", Mr Mulgrew said.

"Mr Wrighting didn't know he was bleeding internally," he added. "In the taxi he appeared to be in some discomfort.

"His condition got worse and when they got to his home, he was struggling to get out of the taxi and was unable to communicate and his eyes were closing."

He later died in hospital.

Mr Lemonnier, of no fixed address, claimed Mr Wrighting was trying to get into Mr Williams' home.

Mr Williams said he hit Mr Wrighting with a baseball bat to stop him.

DNA of the two attackers and the victim was found on a watch clasp recovered from a grass verge, the court heard.

The case continues.