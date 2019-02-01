A police officer who resigned over passing information to her drug-user boyfriend committed gross misconduct, a hearing has concluded.

Ex-PC Ellie Watts also admitted knowing her partner used cannabis but had failed to say that on a vetting form when she joined Bedfordshire Police.

Her omission came to light after his home in March, Cambridgeshire, was raided and drugs were found.

Detectives discovered text messages alerting him to local police activity.

She had sent him details of the whereabouts of a police van.

A decision was made in 2017 that all gross misconduct cases must continue to their conclusion and so, despite her leaving policing, the hearing took place. Previously, police officers were able to evade disciplinary hearings by resigning.

'Lied repeatedly'

A hearing at Bedfordshire Police HQ in Kempston found the officer, who joined the force in November 2017, had breached standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and confidentiality.

If she had still been a serving officer the sanction would have been immediate dismissal, a police spokesman said.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who chaired the hearing, said: "This officer lied repeatedly about her involvement in criminal activity, namely the consumption of controlled drugs, and her criminal associations.

"She also shared sensitive policing information with her criminal associates, no doubt with a view to protect them from the law.

"Her conduct fell well below the standards we, and the public, would expect of a police officer.

"Such behaviour has no place in policing."