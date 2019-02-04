Image copyright @Hoddesdon_fire Image caption Debris covered the road when the lorry overturned

A lorry overturned shedding its load of scrap waste across a busy road.

The accident, on the A10 between Hoddesdon and Hailey in Hertfordshire, left both northbound carriageways covered in debris shortly before 11:30 GMT.

The fire service said the driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed while police waited for a recovery vehicle to remove the lorry and its load, and for a damaged barrier to be repaired.