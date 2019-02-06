Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Boxer Hassan Mehmood had just turned professional when he attack another man

A professional boxer has been jailed for his role in a revenge attack on a man falsely accused of setting fire to his friend's home.

Hassan Mehmood, 20, wielded the knife used on Callum Lidder, who was stabbed 10 times after being chased.

Luton Crown Court heard Mehmood wrongly believed Mr Lidder was behind a fire at co-defendant Junaid Hussain's home.

Mehmood, Hussain and a third defendant, Rafiqull Islam, 21, admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the trio targeted Mr Lidder after he and Hussain had fallen out over a woman.

Four days before the stabbing, the pair clashed at the The Mall shopping centre in Luton.

Later that night, Hussain's house was set alight and he believed Mr Lidder was responsible.

On 6 May, prosecutor Richard Mandel told the court, the three men were in a car when they spotted Mr Lidder walking down Dumfries Street.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Junaid Hussain (l) and Rafiqull Islam were also jailed over the attack

Hussain handed Mehmood the knife, and the attacker chased their victim down.

Mr Lidder was stabbed 10 times in the legs and Mehmood ended the assault by slashing him across his face "as a sort of parting shot", Mr Mandel said.

Sentencing the trio on Tuesday, Judge Richard Foster told them: "This was a vicious knife attack on a young man who is lucky to be alive."

The court heard police were able to retrieve CCTV footage which showed Mr Lidder was not responsible for the fire.

Derek Johashen, defending Mehmood, told the court he had only recently been accepted as a professional boxer at the time of the attack and "may now never be able to become a professional boxer again".

Mehmood, of Bodmin Road, was jailed for 10 years and nine months.

Hussain, of Culverhouse Road, was jailed for eight years and eight months, while Islam, of Waterslade Green, was sentenced to nine years.