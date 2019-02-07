Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nathan Jones left League One club Luton Town in January

Threats allegedly sent to a football manager after he quit his former team are being investigated by police.

Nathan Jones, 45, left Luton Town last month to take over at Championship side Stoke City.

The Welshman's departure from the League One club was criticised by some Hatters supporters.

Hertfordshire Police said the force was investigating reports that a man in his forties had received malicious communications.

Jones joined Luton from Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2016 and left the Hatters second in the third tier, having won promotion from League Two last season. The Bedfordshire club is currently top of its division.

Following his departure from Kenilworth Road, Jones said he hoped Luton fans would "understand" his decision to leave, which he called a "calculated gamble".

"The amount of times I've cried from text messages from players... it makes me emotional because I was married to the club..." he said.

"I was at a great club and it was the hardest decision of my life to leave, but when I met the board [at Stoke], there are so many similarities with Luton and Brighton."