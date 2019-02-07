Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Stephen Keogh, from Netherfield in Milton Keynes, had been missing since May 2015

A body found by a member of the public last month has been identified as a man who had been missing for nearly four years.

Stephen Keogh, 38, disappeared in May 2015. Human remains were found on land near V4 Watling Street in Bletchley on 21 January.

Police said Mr Keogh, from Milton Keynes, had been identified after a "complex operation" to remove the body.

His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Nick Glister said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this exceptionally difficult time."