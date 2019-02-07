Image copyright Google Image caption Danfoss employs about 100 people at its Ampthill Road site and makes domestic and commercial heating controls

About 100 jobs are to go after engineering firm Danfoss announced the closure of one of its factories.

The Denmark-based company said its site on Ampthill Road in Bedford would shut after it recently "evaluated its manufacturing sites".

It said innovation was needed to meet future demands but the investment required at its site in Bedford presented "significant challenges."

A spokesman said the factory would shut by the end of the year.

The Bedford factory makes domestic and commercial heating controls.

A spokesman for Danfoss said: "Innovation of the current product portfolio is needed to ensure we are in line with current and future demands.

"Unfortunately, the investments required to maintain product development and manufacturing in Bedford to meet these goals presents significant challenges."

He said: "The Bedford facility has played a key role since the early 1990s in the company's global manufacturing set up and is in no way a reflection of the efforts and commitment of our Bedford workforce."