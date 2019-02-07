Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The family of Przemyslaw Golimowski described him as a "happy, smiley and cheerful man"

A fifth man has been charged with the murder of a man in a flat.

Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, was found with stab wounds in St Mary's Street, Bedford, at about 02:00 BST on 28 September.

Taleb Hussain, 30, of Park Lane Birmingham, was charged with murder in December. He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Thursday and has yet to enter a plea.

Four other men have been charged with murder.

Philip Mendy, 22, from Bedford, Damian Rooney, 24, of Wixams, and Jamal Jeng, 21, of Clapham, near Bedford, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

Delpiero Mothersill, 19, from Bedford, has yet to enter a plea.

The trial of the five men is due to start on 4 March at Luton Crown Court.