Image copyright Cambrdigeshire Police Image caption The factory contained cannabis plants with a street value of £1.8 million

A cannabis factory with a street value of £1.8m has been found at a disused airfield - two days after another was discovered at the same location.

About 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from an industrial unit at the disused Warboys airfield on Wednesday morning, Cambridgeshire police said.

It comes after concerns of suspicious activity were raised by members of the public.

Two men have been arrested.

Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of a class A drug.

They are being held at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Some of the plants seized in an earlier raid on Monday

On Monday, a separate factory containing £150,000 worth of cannabis plants and growing equipment was discovered in an industrial unit at the airfield.

Sgt Michael Basford, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This, on top of Monday's find, has taken a staggering amount of drugs off our streets.

"This is as a direct result of information from the public and really shows the difference people can make by reporting information to us."