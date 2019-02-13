Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Student Joy Morgan, 21, of Hatfield, was last seen in Ilford, London, on 26 December

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a student who went missing at the end of last year.

Hertfordshire University student Joy Morgan, 21, of Hatfield, was last seen in Ilford, London, on 26 December and reported missing on 7 February.

A 40-year-old man from London has been arrested and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Tuesday was Ms Morgan's 21st birthday and her family said "it doesn't matter what has happened, just come home".

Ch Insp Tannis Perks from Hertfordshire Police said: "This is a complex missing person investigation and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding Joy's disappearance.

"Understandably her family are extremely worried about her and are desperate to know that she is OK."

Ms Morgan's family issued the following appeal on her birthday: "We love you, we miss you. Wherever you are, text or call so that we know you are alright. It doesn't matter what has happened, just come home."

Police described Ms Morgan as black, of slim build and 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall.

Officers said she has black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf and also wears glasses.

Ms Morgan has links to Ilford, Battersea and Cricklewood in London, as well as Bedfordshire.