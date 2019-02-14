A warehouse worker accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter by inflicting head injuries when she was a baby has been granted conditional bail.

Maisie Newell suffered brain injuries after allegedly being thrown into her cot in 2000 aged four weeks.

She died on 25 June 2014 and Dean Smith, 44, was charged with her murder and manslaughter on 12 February 2019.

Judge Richard Marks QC said the case was "extremely unusual" and granted conditional bail.

Mr Smith was arrested over injuries inflicted 19 years ago.

They are alleged to have caused the death later in life of the disabled girl who lived at Terrington St Clement in Norfolk.

Mr Smith, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs.

The defendant held his head in his hands and wiped away tears during the hearing.

The judge said he would return to court for a plea and case management hearing on 2 May and a two-week trial was fixed to start on 29 July.