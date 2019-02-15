Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murdering Mark Evans

A woman who stabbed her partner after he urinated in their conservatory has been jailed for three years.

Mark Evans, 54, died from a stab wound to the heart during a drunken row at his Bedfordshire home on 8 March.

Angela Ayre, his partner of 23 years, was cleared of his murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Sentencing her at Luton Crown Court, Judge Andrew Bright said he accepted a prison sentence would be hard for the 74-year-old.

But he said he had a duty to the public to mark the seriousness of the offence.

The court heard the pair had been drinking heavily when Ayre had seen Mr Evans urinating in their conservatory while she was washing up.

Prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson said Ayre, who is partially deaf and walks with the aid of a stick, had stabbed him in the heart.

"The defendant says what happened was an accident, but the knife went through skin and muscle, under the sixth rib and into the left ventricle of the heart," he told the jury.

Ayre, of Redfield Close in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, told the court her partner had barged into her and said: "I did not even know I had a knife in my hand."

Giving evidence, the former Avon lady described her relationship with Mr Evans as "very loving" and that he used to shout at her because she was deaf in one ear.