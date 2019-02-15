Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Student Joy Morgan, 21, of Hatfield, was last seen in Ilford, London, on 26 December

A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who went missing in December, it has emerged.

Hertfordshire University student Joy Morgan, 21, of Hatfield, was last seen in Ilford, London, on 26 December

Police, who previously said they had arrested a 40-year-old from London in connection with her disappearance, revealed he had been interviewed by murder detectives.

He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Police describe Ms Morgan as black, of slim build, 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall with black afro-style hair.