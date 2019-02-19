Image copyright Sarah J Scott Photography Image caption Brett Kinloch, pictured with his daughters Freya (left) and Ella (right), was idolised by his oldest child, his wife Nicola said

A mother of three has said there was "no question" her husband would meet their youngest daughter - who was born just three hours before he died.

Brett Kinloch, 31, died of a brain tumour on 11 February, surrounded by his family at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Wife Nicola was discharged from another hospital almost 20 miles away, just 50 minutes after giving birth so she could place their baby Ariya in his arms.

"There was no doubt about it, he waited for her," said Mrs Kinloch.

Image copyright Nicola Kinloch Image caption Nicola Kinloch, pictured with her three girls, said she left hospital within an hour of giving birth because there was "no question" her husband would meet their baby

Mr Kinloch, originally from Northampton, had been a PE teacher at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard and lived in nearby Linslade, Bedfordshire, with his wife and two daughters Freya, four, and 18-month-old Ella.

"I just wanted to get there - there was no question we weren't going to make it," said Mrs Kinloch.

"I put her by his face and laid her by his arm and got his hand and stroked her hair.

"I have got some pictures of her with her dad."

Mrs Kinloch said it was "heart-breaking" there would never be a photograph of them all together, but the older girls had their memories.

Image copyright Sarah J Scott Photography Image caption Nicola and Brett Kinloch met while teaching in Milton Keynes nine years ago

Ariya was born at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, with Mrs Kinloch, 31, praising midwives Hayley and Laura.

"They were so good at not portraying what was going on - my friend told me they were on the phone to the hospital in floods of tears in the next room," said Mrs Kinloch.

"It was action stations afterwards - one midwife was tending to me, another to the baby and my mum went to get the car and we went straight up the M1 and got there super quick."

She said the NHS staff were "amazing" and made things "as stress-free as possible so we could just spend time with Brett and he could meet Ariya".

Image copyright Nicola Kinloch Image caption Mrs Kinloch said her husband was aware she had gone into labour - with baby Ariya born just five hours later

Mrs Kinloch had been caring for her husband at home and he knew she had gone into labour and kissed her goodbye, before an on-call doctor later admitted him to hospital.

Mr Kinloch, who was diagnosed with the aggressive tumour in 2015, remained "positive" and "never lost hope" during his illness and was working up until three weeks before he died.

"The girls absolutely idolised him," said Mrs Kinloch. "Freya and he were two peas in a pod."

An online appeal for the family has raised almost £10,000 in five days.