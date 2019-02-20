Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Joy Morgan's sister Dionne and mother Carol have pleaded with her to come home

The family of a student midwife missing for more than eight weeks have appealed for her to come home.

Joy Morgan, of Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December.

In a video released by Hertfordshire Constabulary, her tearful mother Carol Morgan urged people to help police find her "baby girl".

Mrs Morgan, who was joined by daughter Dionne for the appeal, said: "All I want to know is you're alive and well."

In the video, Mrs Morgan told how the family had been left "broken" by the 21-year-old Hertfordshire University student's disappearance and said she was hoping it had all been "a dream".

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan has been missing for more than two months

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Carol Morgan appealed directly to her daughter, urging her to "come forward and go to the police"

"I really can't believe we're here because this shouldn't be," she said.

"Joy-Joy, if you're out there, baby, you don't have to worry about upsetting me - all we want you to do is come forward and go to the police.

"If anyone knows anything, please... she's only a girl. She's so loved by us and we miss her so much.

"Without information from you people out there, the police cannot help so please come forward. Please, please, please. That's all I can say, please."

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Ms Morgan was last seen dancing at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Police have released an image of a "highly distinctive" red Honda that Joy often travelled in

Ms Morgan was last in contact with fellow students via WhatsApp on 27 December.

At a press conference on Friday, Hertfordshire Constabulary said it remained "open-minded" about her disappearance but was "growing increasingly concerned for her safety".

It also released an image of a "highly distinctive" Honda car that Ms Morgan - who has links to Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Bedfordshire - often used, in a bid to jog people's memories.

Murder detectives previously questioned a 40-year-old man from London in connection with Ms Morgan's disappearance. He was later released on bail.