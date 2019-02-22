Image copyright Stevenage FC Image caption Construction of the new stand was halted over the location of a electricity sub-station

A football stadium development is set to resume after a club said a deal had been reached with a power company.

Work to convert terracing at Stevenage FC's stadium into a 1,600-seater stand was halted in June over its proximity to an electricity substation.

The substation has now been moved after agreement was reached with UK Power Networks.

The club said ground and foundation works would resume on Monday with the new stand set to open in the summer.

Chairman Phil Wallace said the delay had cost the club

"The steels should start to go up during March and by the end of the season we should begin to see a new stand starting to emerge at the north end," said chairman Phil Wallace.

The dispute between the League Two side and UK Power Networks centred on rights to the land and a lease that covered it.

"The delay has cost us a lot of money in various ways and we need to address that shortly," Mr Wallace said.

Supporters provided £600,000 towards the cost of the new stand through a club mini-bond scheme.

UK Power Networks said it is "doing everything possible to complete the work quickly".