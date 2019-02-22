Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Leah Croucher's parents have urged their daughter to get in touch

The mother of a missing teenager has made an emotional appeal for her to get in touch, saying it was "unbelievable" she had not contacted anyone in the past week.

Leah Croucher, 19, was last seen by her parents on 14 February at their home in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, in the direction of her work, at 08:15 GMT on 15 February.

Police said they had two unconfirmed sightings of a girl who "may be Leah".

Ch Insp Neil Kentish, of Thames Valley Police, said the females were seen in the area of Teardrop Lakes at approximately 08:45 GMT on 15 February.

He added that Leah had not used her mobile phone or accessed her bank account since going missing.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Claire and John Croucher read out a statement appealing for their daughter to return home

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police released this CCTV image of Leah Croucher

At Milton Keynes Police Station, Leah's parents Claire and John said their daughter was due to go with them on a family holiday in the next two weeks.

Reading a statement they said Leah was a bright, confident and loving 19-year-old who enjoyed fantasy fiction, and generally would be home by 01:00 if she went out.

"She is a family-orientated person and is caring about her family and friends," the statement said.

"It is unbelievable to her family and friends that she would choose not to contact anyone for the past seven days in any format available to the youth of today."

The family, who said Leah was a "creature of habit", urged their daughter to get in touch, saying: "We miss you terribly. Please call us so we can come and get you. We love you."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police have been searching Furzton Lake in Milton Keynes in their bid to find Ms Croucher

Thames Valley Police is appealing for people with CCTV or dash-cam footage filmed in Furzton, Emerson Valley, Shenley Lodge, Knowlhill and surrounding areas on 15 February, between 08:00 and 11:00 GMT, to get in touch.