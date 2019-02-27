Image copyright Gene Weatherley Image caption The Bishop's Stortford High School sports field at Jobbers Wood has had to be closed until arrangements can be made for the pile to be moved

A school has had to close its sports field after a 20ft (6m) pile of waste was dumped there.

The flytipping was left at Bishop's Stortford High School, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, between 18 and 19 February.

A second pile was dumped on farmland in Gore Lane, Barwick on Monday.

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said they were "some of the worst fly tipping crimes" he had seen.

Both piles were made up of 60 tonnes of processed residential waste which had been sorted and then compacted.

East Herts Council said it had reported the incidents to the Environment Agency.

"It is going to cost several thousand pounds to clear up the mess these criminals have left behind," said Mr Lloyd.

"The scale and audacity of this crime is shocking, there should be severe penalties for the offenders when they are brought to justice."

Image copyright Gene Weatherley Image caption Rubbish was left on farmland in Gore Lane, Barwick between 05:00 and 05:30 on Monday

Referring to the incident in Barwick, just beside the A10, Sgt Duncan Wallace said: "This was an organised operation involving the dumping of processed waste. To gain access to the site a padlock was cut off a gate with an angle grinder.

"We engaged with the local authority, who are the lead agency for fly tipping, immediately and are working closely with them to explore all lines of enquiry."

Graham McAndrew, executive member for waste at East Herts District Council, said a council officer would always attend incidents like these to "try and find evidence for prosecution".

"We would encourage anyone who may have witnessed an incident like this to come forward with information as this could help us," he said.