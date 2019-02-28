Image copyright Google Image caption An MP says about 150 flat owners are living in "unsellable" homes because of an issue with their lease

Up to 150 flat owners are "trapped" and unable to sell their homes because of ground rent increases in a building, according to an MP.

Conservative Stephen McPartland spoke in Parliament after being told of the problem by people living at Six Hills House, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

He said the freeholders, Adriatic Land 5, could double the rent every ten to 15 years which was not "fair".

The BBC has been unable to reach the company for comment.

The residents own their flats, and currently pay about £300 annually in ground rent to Adriatic Land 5 as the freeholders of the building.

An agreement in their lease means the company, which has the freehold of Six Hills House, can increase that rent every 10 to 15 years.

Image copyright Parliment Live TV Image caption The MP raised the issue in a debate at Westminster Hall

Mr McPartland, MP for Stevenage, said people were "trapped in a scheme which doesn't seem to be fair" which was "causing huge concern".

He said the agreement on their lease meant no banks would consider a new mortgage or a remortgage, rendering the homes "unsellable" unless a cash buyer could be found.

The MP said in the debate he had been told the increase was not "illegal".

On Wednesday he asked the government "to help these 150 flat owners move on with their lives and sell their properties if they choose to do so", and get the company to change the details of the deeds to something more appropriate, as this would "resolve all issues".

Image copyright Parliment Live TV Image caption Heather Wheeler MP responded saying there was a need for leasehold reform

Heather Wheeler, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government said: "We need a proportionate response and I want industry to take the lead and make changes voluntary."

She said a working party had been set up to look at service charges: "I am absolutely clear that we must see an end to leaseholders being charged excessive and unfair fees.

"Nothing, including legislation, is off the table, and I look forward to pushing ahead with leasehold reform".