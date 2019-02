Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was last seen alive at a church celebration in Ilford, London

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing student.

Joy Morgan, 21. who was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December.

She was reported missing in February after failing to return to her studies.

Ajibola Shogbamimu, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, has been charged with Ms Morgan's murder and is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday.