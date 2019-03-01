A former police officer who had sexual activity on duty has admitted misconduct in public office.

Mark Martin, who was a PC with Thames Valley Police, engaged in sexual activity with a man on 8 November in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, Reading magistrates heard.

The 36-year-old, of Brickhill Way, Calvert Green, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 1 April.

Thames Valley Police confirmed Martin resigned from the force in December.