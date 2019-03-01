Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

A man and a woman have denied murdering a 20-year-old who was found fatally stabbed near a primary school.

Ahsanullah Nawazai was found wounded by a member of the public in Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, at 19:15 GMT on 28 November.

He later died in hospital. Police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road, London; and Carla Callum, 30, of Walsingham Way, London Colney; pleaded not guilty at St Albans Crown Court.

Judge Michael Kay QC remanded them in custody for a trial due to start on 20 May.