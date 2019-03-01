Ahsanullah Nawazai stab death: Two deny murder
A man and a woman have denied murdering a 20-year-old who was found fatally stabbed near a primary school.
Ahsanullah Nawazai was found wounded by a member of the public in Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, at 19:15 GMT on 28 November.
He later died in hospital. Police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road, London; and Carla Callum, 30, of Walsingham Way, London Colney; pleaded not guilty at St Albans Crown Court.
Judge Michael Kay QC remanded them in custody for a trial due to start on 20 May.