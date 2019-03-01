Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Dr Fielden admitted his guilt

A former leading NHS doctor has admitted spying on a person in a shower through a hole in a loft.

Anaesthetist Dr Jonathan Fielden pleaded guilty to a count of voyeurism between between 2014 and 2016 at a private address in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.

Fielden, 55, of Regents Mews, Biddenham, near Bedford, appeared at Luton Crown Court.

Fielden was arrested in December 2016 and suspended by the NHS.

He later resigned as deputy medical director and director of specialised commissioning at NHS England.

Fielden had been one of four medical directors at University College Hospital London.

In a statement issued on 26 July 2017, NHS England said that he had resigned from his post "to pursue other opportunities".

He will be sentenced on 13 May.