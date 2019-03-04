Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lorna Myers died at the scene in Wood White Drive

A man who killed his mother and stabbed his brother after becoming paranoid has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Lorna Myers, 54, died when she was stabbed following a disagreement with her son, who believed she had been putting medication in his food.

Malo Myers, 32, of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, denied murder, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Reading Crown Court.

He also admitted wounding his brother, Thierry Myers, 14, with intent.

Prosecutor Michael Roques told the court Malo Myers had been displaying signs of paranoia in the weeks before the attacks.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Floral tributes were left outside the house

He thought his home was bugged and that he was being watched, he said.

Mr Roques said he had a disagreement with his mother on 7 July 2018 and attacked her in her home after taking two kitchen knives from her kitchen drawer.

He stabbed her twice in the chest. He then attacked his brother before fleeing the scene, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Malo Myers told psychiatrists he believed his mother had been putting medication in his food, but he denied planning to stab her.

The court also heard he had six previous convictions including battery of a former partner.

He is due to be sentenced later.