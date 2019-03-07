Image copyright PA Image caption David Beckham's fame has "brought him nothing", according to the caller

A man phoned police to claim he was "cleverer" than David Beckham and to boast the ex-footballer could not buy corned beef from a shop.

Cambridgeshire Police released audio of the conversation to show inappropriate calls received by the force.

In the early hours call, the man said the former England captain's fame had "brought him nothing".

Supt James Sutherland said he wanted police resources to go to "the people who really need us".

The force said it has received 140 calls classed as a hoax since 1 January.

The man said in the call: "Did you know David Beckham? All his fame and fortune has brought him nothing."

When asked the reason for calling, he said: "I can walk down the shop and get corned beef and things. He can't do that."

He was then told by the operator to go to bed as "it's nearly three in the morning, mate".

The man, who was not identified by the force, went on: "Well all I'm saying to him - David Beckham - is: 'Are you any cleverer than me?' Because I don't think you are."

The call handler told the man he was going to clear the line as he was busy and suggested he contacted the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder on Twitter.

Beckham, who won 115 England caps, retired from football in 2013.