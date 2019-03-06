Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Luigi Basile died at Stevenage custody suite after being arrested

Two police officers have received "management advice" after being found guilty of misconduct following the death of a man in custody.

Luigi Basile died at Stevenage custody suite after being found unresponsive in a police van by the officers.

A misconduct meeting ruled they "breached professional standards of behaviour in the care they offered".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they could have provided care for Mr Basile earlier.

Luigi Basile was homeless for the final year of his life

The officers are not named in the IOPC report but at an inquest in August, Hertfordshire Coroner Geoffrey Sullivan heard Mr Basile, 48, was arrested by PC Iftakhar Iqbal and PC Shaun Woods.

He was detained on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order after being found drunk in St Albans just before 13:50 BST on 14 September 2017.

Considered 'safe'

He was taken to Stevenage in a police van and on the way, fell to the floor of the van.

One of the two officers checked him but considered he was responsive and safe in his current position.

On arrival at the custody suite, Mr Basile remained in the van and after the two officers were unable to rouse him they are seen on CCTV requesting medical assistance.

Officers performed CPR and paramedics attended but Mr Basile died just before 15:25 BST.

A post mortem examination found he died from a cardiac arrest and an inquest concluded he died of "natural causes contributed to by alcohol consumption".

An IPOC investigation concluded the two officers had a case to answer for misconduct. Hertfordshire Police agreed and held a private misconduct meeting.

Luigi Basile was given CPR and adrenaline at Stevenage custody suite but was confirmed dead an hour after arrival

Regional director Sarah Green said: "Mr Basile was not a well man, and medical evidence has suggested that once he suffered the cardiac arrest his chances of survival were very poor.

"However our investigation did find evidence the two officers had the opportunity to provide care at an earlier time and they will receive management advice that may prevent mistakes being made in a similar situation."

Assistant Chief Constable Nathan Briant from Hertfordshire Police said: "As a force we fully accept the findings of the IOPC investigation and the officers involved have received management advice."