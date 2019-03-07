Image copyright Savage family Image caption Kenneth Savage suffered bruising to his face and arms while at Mulberry Court

The operator of a care home at the centre of abuse allegations has admitted it failed residents.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had said it was taking action to protect residents at Mulberry Court, Luton, following another inadequate rating.

It has been in special measures since the summer and a new inspection found improvements had not been made.

Runwood Homes said it "failed in terms of dignity within that particular service."

Chief operating officer Gavin O'Hare-Connolly said: "We have very rapidly put in place processes to ensure that the same standard of dignity that we see across our organisation are realised within that home."

He said it had given Luton Council a "very clear and robust action plan".

Image caption Mulberry Court was providing accommodation for 69 people aged over 65 at the time of the latest inspection

A new senior management team was in place and had engaged with specialists in turning around struggling services, he said.

"There have been failings there and we must accept that - however, we are working very hard to put that right," he said.

The home, which specialises in care for people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments, was put in special measures by the CQC following a critical report in May 2018.

The council is also conducting an "urgent investigation" after confirming that Kenneth Savage, 87, suffered abuse there in 2018.

The latest report, following an inspection in January, rated the home "inadequate" overall, and inspectors found the provider had "failed to achieve" a previously-agreed improvement plan.

The CQC said it was "taking action" to protect the residents, but "legal processes do not allow us to go in to further detail".

Mr O'Hare-Connolly said he was confident the home would not be closed down.

Luton Council said "high levels of monitoring" remained in place at the home.