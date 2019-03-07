Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Golimowski was pronounced dead at the scene on 28 September

A drug dealer and his girlfriend were asleep when a gang on a "mission of revenge" broke into their home and killed him, a court has heard.

Przemyslaw Golimowski's flat in Bedford was broken into at about 02:00 BST on 28 September and he was fatally stabbed, a jury was told.

Luton Crown Court heard Mr Golimowski, 30, had robbed one of the defendants of drugs and money in a pool cue attack the day before.

Five men deny Mr Golimowski's murder.

Prosecutor William Harbage QC said Mr Golimowski and another man had "beaten up" Delpierro Mothersill, leaving him in a "pure rage".

Mr Harbage said Mr Mothersill "contacted his mates" and met up with Jamil Jeng, Taleb Hussain, Philip Mendy and Damien Rooney in Bedford town centre.

Just after 00:42 they left Wodka Live in a car which was parked behind St Mary's Street, the court heard.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Five men all deny murdering Mr Golimowski

Mr Harbage played the jury CCTV which he said showed Mr Mothersill "leading the charge" to Mr Golimowski's flat on St Mary's Street.

He said: "Mothersill went in first - this hood was up. Jeng was second with a scarf up to his eyes.

"Rooney had his hood up, Hussain has his hood up and was jogging to catch up and finally Mendy went in with his hood up."

The prosecutor said the attack on Mr Golimowski lasted for five minutes and no weapon had been recovered.

Mr Harbage said Mr Jeng was bleeding profusely from a wound to his thigh and headed towards a hospital before flagging down an ambulance.

He said he had been involved in a fight in Bedford town centre, but a trail of blood connected him to the murder, it was alleged.

Mr Jeng, 21, of The Close, Clapham; Mr Rooney, 25, of Magpie Gardens, Wixams; Mr Mothersill, 20, of Salcombe Close, Bedford; Mr Mendy, 23, of Russet Close, Bedford; and Mr Hussain, 31, of Sparkhill, Birmingham, all deny murder.

The trial continues.