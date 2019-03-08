Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was in a woman's bedroom when they heard loud knocking on the front door, the trial heard

A boy who stabbed his sister's secret boyfriend to death has been sentenced to a young offender's institute.

The 16-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - found Risaan Udayakumar, 18, hiding in the garage at his family home in Watford in July.

He proceeded to stab Mr Udayakumar, of Wembley, north west London, three times in the heart.

Jurors previously cleared him of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter and he was detained for seven years.

'Strict views'

During the trial at St Albans Crown Court in January, the court heard how the parents of the boy and his 19-year-old sister were away on holiday at the time of the killing but had left strict instructions that she and her brother were not to have friends over to the house.

Prosecutor Michael Speak said the woman had not told her parents about Mr Udayakumar because they had "strict views" about relationships.

On 10 July, the sister met Mr Udayakumar at Watford railway station and they went back to the house together.

Later they heard loud knocking on the door and the sister, fearing her brother's reaction, hid Mr Udayakumar in the garage.

'Thoroughly ashamed'

Her brother went into the garage and Risaan was stabbed repeatedly with a long bladed knife.

At a sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Kay QC said the parents "ought to be thoroughly ashamed" about the way they had reacted to an incident some years earlier, when the brother was criticised for "not being strong and macho enough to protect your sister".

Judge Kay said: "To what extent that had an effect on you in July of last year I don't know, but it may have played a part."

Sentencing the brother, now 17, the judge called the death "truly senseless".

He said the brother had come from a "traditional household" where the relationship between his sister and the victim "would not be seen in a favourable light".

"This has led to a situation where you killed another young man who, in every way, was blameless. They were perfectly entitled to be in such a relationship," he said.