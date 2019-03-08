Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, suffered massive internal injuries, a fractured skull and brain damage, a court heard

The murder of a 16-year-old boy at the hands of a rival gang was filmed on Snapchat, a court has heard.

Cemeren Yilmaz died following two cardiac arrests and brain damage after an attack in the Ashmead Road area of Bedford in September, a jury was told.

He had told his brother he expected to be attacked by rival gang members, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Aaron Miller, 20, of Tavistock Street, Bedford, and three 15-year-olds, who cannot be named, deny murder.

'Exact revenge'

Opening the case, Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC said the background to the case concerned the "hostility" between two rival Bedford gangs.

He told the jury Cemeren met up with friends in Ashmead Road on 16 September, and at about 21:00 BST ran towards a group including one of the 15-year-old defendants, causing them to flee.

Cemeren was seen later running away and clutching a bag, Mr Trimmer said.

This may have caused the 15-year-old boy and his co-defendants "to exact revenge," the QC suggested.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz died the day after being stabbed, a jury was told

After 22:00 Cemeren and Mr Miller exchanged punches and then the 15-year-old who had earlier run from the scene joined in the attack on Cemeren, Mr Trimmer said.

The jury was told the pair were part of a group who chased Cemeren, who then fell to the pavement having been tripped or fallen.

"The Crown say they both aimed vicious kicks towards Cemeren, before the 15-year-old produces a knife and bends down and thrusts it towards Cemeren," he said.

Cemeren stabbed Mr Miller in the back and ran away before being caught again and attacked by the pair while lying on the grass, the court heard.

Mr Miller and the 15-year-old then made off and the other two 15-year-old defendants turned up with a hammer, using it on Cemeren as well as kicking him, and one of them recorded a Snapchat video of the attack on a mobile phone, the jury was told.

Mr Trimmer said it was the combination of the two attacks that caused the death of Cemeren, who died in hospital the following day.

The trial continues.