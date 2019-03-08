Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The fire service was called out at about 03:35 GMT on 9 December

Arson has been ruled out as the cause of a fire that destroyed part of the roof and bell tower at a medieval church, police have confirmed.

The blaze at St John the Baptist church in Royston, Hertfordshire, started on 9 December and police initially believed it was started deliberately.

It was also suspected lead had been removed from the roof.

A police investigation has now ruled out "third party involvement", Det Con Mike Hardiman said.

"No lead had been taken, no equipment used by a would-be suspect was found and there were no tyre marks or foot prints found," he added.

"I know that at the time there was great concern within the local community that the church had been deliberately targeted and this was very upsetting, particularly as it was in the run-up to Christmas.

"As the investigation progressed it became apparent much of the initial evidence suggesting criminal behaviour could actually be accounted for and the incident was deemed as not suspicious.

"We take all possible cases of heritage crime very seriously. We carried out a thorough investigation, appealed for potential witnesses and ruled out all possibilities."

At its peak, about 25 firefighters tackled the blaze.

Worshippers are now meeting in a local school on Sundays. the town hall on Saturdays and the Methodist church on Wednesdays for services and activities.

Although much of the repair work will be covered by insurance the local community has responded to a fundraising drive which has brought in close to £20,000, Rev John Fidler, a part-time minister at the church, said.

The church website says "we will be restoring the church and will be taking the opportunity to update and refurbish it ready for the years ahead".

It added "we all want a beautiful building where everyone can be made very welcome".