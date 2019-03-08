Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said the hoodie Ms Croucher was wearing was "particularly distinctive and is one of only a very small number in existence"

Police have released images of clothes similar to those worn by a teenager who has been missing for three weeks.

Leah Croucher, 19, was last seen by her parents on 14 February at their home in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, in the direction of her work, at 08:15 GMT on 15 February.

Thames Valley Police said the Stewartby Taekwondo hoodie she was wearing was "particularly distinctive and is one of only a very small number in existence".

She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Leah Croucher's lack of contact with friends or family was "unbelievable", her mother has said

Police said her usual route to work would be via Buzzacott Lane and then onto Faraday Drive, but "extensive CCTV work has shown that she did not arrive in Faraday Drive on the morning she went missing".

The force has more than 50 officers and staff involved in the search, which has covered multiple areas of Milton Keynes.

It said it had received in excess of 100 reports from the public.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police have previously released this CCTV image of Leah Croucher

At a press conference in February, Leah's parents Claire and John Croucher said their daughter had been due to go with them on a family holiday.

Her mother said it was "unbelievable" her daughter had not been in contact.