Image copyright Getty Images

Tommy Robinson, former leader of the English Defence League (EDL), has taken a police force to court amid claims officers harassed him.

Mr Robinson, in court under his real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said it happened as he took his children to see Luton Town play Cambridge United.

The 36-year-old was at a Cambridge pub after the match in August 2016 when officers used a dispersal order.

Peterborough County Court heard he felt he was "targeted" due to his beliefs.

But an officer on duty that day said Mr Yaxley-Lennon was among a group of Luton fans in the pub who were identified by police as "risk" supporters.

Mr Yaxley-Lennon told the court: "I felt that I was just ejected from the city", Cambridgeshire Live reported.

'Risk fans'

He said he found the incident "humiliating and degrading", and that his children were crying as they were followed by officers to the railway station.

Insp Matthew Johnson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said he had received information from police spotters who had been following Luton Town fans after the football match.

He said he was told that Mr Yaxley-Lennon was with a group of "risk" fans.

Insp Johnson said: "This wasn't about Mr Robinson, Mr Yaxley-Lennon, this was about the group in the pub."

He described the pub as "not the type of place you take kids after a football match".

Alison Gurden, for Mr Yaxley-Lennon, asked Mr Johnson if he had been advised that Mr Yaxley-Lennon was drinking water.

"No, I wasn't advised he was drinking water," he said, and added that he "knew" others in the group were drinking alcohol.

The case continues.