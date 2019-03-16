Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Barbara Liddle, 76, had crossed the road outside her home in St Albans to wait for a friend to collect her

The granddaughter of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash said the person responsible had "ruined a family".

Barbara Liddle, 76, was hit by a vehicle which did not stop on Camp Road, St Albans, on 28 September 2017.

No arrests have been made and Rhianne Liddle-Spayne, 23, said a conviction would give the family "closure".

She said: "They've ruined a family but I feel like there's no remorse or guilt or surely they would have owned up. It's so upsetting."

Mother of two Ms Liddle was crossing the road outside her home to wait for a friend to collect her for a darts match.

She was found with serious injuries just after 20:20 BST and later died at the scene.

Police recently said they believed she was hit by a black Vauxhall Zafira.

Image caption Rhianne Liddle-Spayne said her grandmother was one of her best friends

Appealing to the person responsible, Ms Liddle-Spayne said: "Do the right thing. You know you did it and you need to own up.

"It will never bring her back and we'll never get to see my nan again but I feel it will give us closure.

"I'm five months pregnant and she would have been the first person I'd have told. She was one of my best friends and she'll never get to see her great-grandaughter."

Sgt James Thorne, from Hertfordshire Police, urged the public to think back to September and October 2017 and whether friends or family members acted strangely, seemed distressed by something or had unexplained damage to the front of their vehicle.

"I would also ask those who work in garages and car repair workshops to think about whether they repaired a black Vauxhall Zafira with front end damage around the time of the collision," he said.