Image copyright Google Image caption Kieron Moriarty worked for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service in Milton Keynes

A gynaecologist who told an abortion patient that "not all women are put on earth to have babies" has been suspended for three months.

Dr Kieron Moriarty joked that he was "tasked with looking after fallen women in Milton Keynes", a hearing was told.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service also heard that Dr Moriarty told a patient that "Muslims are trying to bomb us back to the Dark Ages".

Angus Macpherson, tribunal chair, ruled his behaviour had been "inappropriate".

Dr Moriarty, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, qualified from Oxford University in 1985 and started working for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service in 2012.

He was accused of acting inappropriately towards staff and patients on four occasions between May and June 2017.

'Sexual banter'

Giving evidence, his colleagues described how Dr Moriarty greeted them with a "volley of intemperate language" when he could not find the equipment he needed.

The tribunal also heard there was often "sexual banter" among the team but Dr Moriarty "upset" one colleague, whose husband was away for several months, by making a reference to a sex toy.

The surgeon - who was the only man on the team - was suspended in July 2017 and left the organisation the following year.

He had previously received "formal advice" from the General Medical Council relating to "appreciation, communication and respect for colleagues and patients", in 2010 and 2013.

Mr Macpherson said Dr Moriarty's comments had been "uttered without proper thought" but stressed there had been no allegations of clinical shortcomings.

He said the surgeon was "highly regarded", but added: "This was a field of work which called for the utmost sensitivity and delicacy.

"As a doctor, he was expected to uphold and maintain standards of conduct in the profession. He did not do so."

Dr Moriarty said he had heeded previous advice but admitted he might in future need to "modify the vignettes" used to reassure patients and deal with staff.