Hannegret Donnelly showed no emotion when she was sentenced to life in prison

A woman who "systematically" abused her husband has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

Hannegret Donnelly, 55, of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, controlled husband Christopher's life "through threats and beatings", police said.

He had 78 external injuries and various internal ones, including spine and neck fractures, at the time of his death in March 2018.

Donnelly showed no emotion when she was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court.

She had hit her 55-year-old husband with objects, weakening him until he died, and called the ambulance service to say he had been unwell and died the previous night.

Police arrested her after she told officers that some weeks beforehand she had hit him over the head with a rolling pin.

Mr Donnelly's blood spatters were found across the furniture and walls of the couple's home due to a "repeated beating", police said.

His injuries included a cauliflower ear, fractures to the cartilage in his voice box and other traumatic injuries caused by either a fist or blunt object.

Mr Donnelly died as a result of contracting pneumonia because of his injuries.

Donnelly was convicted of murder on Wednesday.