Image copyright Luton Borough Council Image caption Councillors approved plans for New Century Park in Luton by six votes to one

Plans for a new development near Luton Airport - part of a "transformation" of the town - have been approved.

New Century Park is expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs to the east of Luton and will also include a skate park, children's play area and cafe.

Councillors approved the mixed-use commercial development, put forward by London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL), by six votes to one.

The decision will now be referred to the Secretary of State.

At the Luton Borough Council meeting, residents raised concerns about pollution, the lack of green space and said they had been "misled" over the need for a 1.6-mile access road to the site.

'Economic benefits'

But Anita Gackowska, speaking on behalf of LLAL, said a number of different projects were underway within the Luton Enterprise Zone to "transform the town" and bring "much-needed employment" to residents.

She also told how several aspects of the proposal - including the design - had been changed in response to objections.

A planning consultant also told the committee they "should not underestimate" the economic benefits of the development, which will see improvements made to the existing Wigmore Valley Park.

He claimed the development - located between Luton Hoo and Someries Castle - would bring "many hundreds of new jobs" to the Luton area and make a "substantial" contribution to the economy.