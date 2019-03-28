Image copyright Alamy Image caption About six bird boxes in Chute Wood, part of Dunstable Downs, were smashed

The National Trust said it had been "overwhelmed" with offers of help to replace and repair bird boxes destroyed by vandals in a wood.

The charity said a number of boxes were damaged during the nesting season at Chute Wood, part of Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire.

Jon Powell of the National Trust said the response showed "how much people love and care for wildlife."

The shattered remains were discovered by Jacqui Clark on Wednesday morning.

Image copyright Jacqui Clarke Image caption The RSPB said the vandalism was "disappointing"

Mr Powell, countryside manager for he National Trust at Dunstable Downs said: "The bird nesting season has just begun and these boxes provided a safe habitat where birds such as blue tits could nest.

'We have been heartened by the overwhelming public response and the offers of help to replace and repair the damaged boxes.

"It shows how much people love and care for our special places and the wildlife that makes its home here."

He said the vandalism had been reported to police.

Anyone wanting to help with repairs should contact the Chiltern Gateway Centre, he said.