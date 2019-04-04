Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Brett Dolby died at Scapa Healthcare on Woodside Industrial Estate in Houghton Regis

A factory worker who was crushed to death when he was pulled into two giant rollers died accidentally, an inquest jury has concluded.

Brett Dolby became trapped in a machine at Scapa Healthcare in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, in April last year.

It was first thought the 44-year-old's screams were a Pink Floyd song being played on the radio, Ampthill Coroners' Court was told.

The death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Mr Dolby, who had previously operated the machine for three years, died on the evening of 10 April at the factory on Woodside Industrial Estate.

During the inquest, Stephen Giblin, the company's environmental health and safety director, said there was "no reason for anyone to enter the machine".

He said the firm had inherited the machine, which lacked a safety guard, when it bought the factory in 2004.

It has since been taken out of use at the factory.

A HSE spokesman said: "The verdict itself does not change the criteria or manner of our criminal investigation.

"We recognise it must have been difficult going through an inquest process so close to the anniversary of his death."